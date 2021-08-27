Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,152 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,884,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $49.85 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.82.

