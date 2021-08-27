Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 80 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $412.41 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

