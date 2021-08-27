Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $248.50. 1,127,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

