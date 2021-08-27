Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

