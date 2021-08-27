Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61,750 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for about 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.33. 2,172,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

