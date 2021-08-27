Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.32% of Benessere Capital Acquisition worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BENE opened at $10.03 on Friday. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.