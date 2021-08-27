Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

