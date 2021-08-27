Berenberg Bank Upgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to “Buy”

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

