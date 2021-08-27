Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

