Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,483,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

