Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Buys $14,640.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Michael Young bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $14,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Michael Young purchased 9,833 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,923.85.

NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,938. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

