Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.19. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 120,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock worth $10,536,538. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

