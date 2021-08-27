BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

