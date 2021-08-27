Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $219.05, but opened at $252.11. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com shares last traded at $261.46, with a volume of 26,581 shares traded.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $33,660,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 241.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $18,605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 199.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.85 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

