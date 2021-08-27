Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,417 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 817,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 142,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.