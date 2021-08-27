Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $162.66 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 29.8% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $162,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

