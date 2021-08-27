Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.