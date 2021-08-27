Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $348.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

