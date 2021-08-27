Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,350 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. 4,114,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

