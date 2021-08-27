Birinyi Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in American Express by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 113,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 79,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,588. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

