Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $18.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,052,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,494,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.