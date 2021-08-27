Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 29th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF traded down $33.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13. Bitcoin Group has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

