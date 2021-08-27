BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $3,291.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00304755 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00143513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00177251 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

