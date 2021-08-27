BitTorrent (BTT) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $431.31 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008549 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002764 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.