Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

BKI stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 583,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,135. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.58.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

