BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,777. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

