BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 144.4% in August

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the July 29th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,520. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
