BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 144.4% in August

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the July 29th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,520. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 56,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

