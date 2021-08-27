BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 767.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $19.06 on Friday, hitting $954.94. 445,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $955.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

