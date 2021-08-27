BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Up 194.0% in August

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 194.0% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:BTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.