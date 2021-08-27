BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.