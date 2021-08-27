BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 84.1% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,256. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

