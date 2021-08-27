Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $291.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

