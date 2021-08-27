BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:DHF opened at $3.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

