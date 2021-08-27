Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCEI. Truist Securities upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $37.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.