Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells $630,476.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 382,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

