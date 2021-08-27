BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 46,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,325. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

