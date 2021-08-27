BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

