Brett Tolley Sells 1,351 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $112,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

