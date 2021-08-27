Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BCAUY stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. Brilliance China Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

