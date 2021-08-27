Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $254.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

