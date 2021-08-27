Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 10,127 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.