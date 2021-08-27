Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,823. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

