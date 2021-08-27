Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

