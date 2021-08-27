Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of BNL opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.