Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of BNL opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

