Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $4,818,222 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

