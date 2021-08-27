Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
