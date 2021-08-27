Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.81. Chevron reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,827.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.48. 680,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

