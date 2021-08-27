Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post $68.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.11 million to $69.48 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $61.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.09 million to $275.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $299.32 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $306.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,510 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 612,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

