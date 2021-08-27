Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.