Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.73 Million

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce sales of $97.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $405.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $412.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $405.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.19 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.77. 57,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.